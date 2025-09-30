Are Aston Villa starting to wake up from their season long slumber? They looked pretty good in the home league win over Fulham on the weekend. Now, can they carry that positivity over to Thursday night in the secondary continental competition. Villa manager Unai Emery has a pretty fit squad, with a lot of good options to choose from, so the opportunity to pick a strong squad is certainly there. He could do a a fair bit of squad rotation, at a couple positions, on Thursday.

UEFA Europa League Matchday 2 of 8

Feyenoord vs Aston Villa

Kickoff: Thurs. Oct. 2, 8pm, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Aston Villa Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UEL Standing, Form: Aston Villa 13th, W, 3pts, +1 GD Feyenoord 29th, L, -1 GD, 0 pts

However, we really think that he’ll go with a very strong side here in midweek, so expect a lineup comprised of mostly starters.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction at Feyenoord

Emi Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Evan Guessand, Emi Buendia, Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins

