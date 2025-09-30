Aston Villa Team News at Feyenoord: John McGinn, Tyrone Mings

John McGinn scored the game winner in Aston Villa’s 3-1 triumph over Fulham on the weekend, before going off early with a thigh injury. McGinn, who was replaced by Boubacar Kamara in the 72′, explained after the match:

“I actually considered coming off at HT because I couldn’t run properly. It was my own fault; I fouled (Joachim) Andersen in the corner and got a whack. But thankfully, I stayed on and played through the pain barrier. Hopefully, I’ll be fine for Thursday.”

UEFA Europa League Matchday 2 of 8

Feyenoord vs Aston Villa

Kickoff: Thurs. Oct. 2, 8pm, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Aston Villa Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UEL Standing, Form: Aston Villa 13th, W, 3pts, +1 GD Feyenoord 29th, L, -1 GD, 0 pts

Aston Villa Team News

So there you have it, McGinn is hoping to be fit enough to face Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday.

Elsewhere Tyrone Mings suffered an ankle injury in the same match, and had to be subbed off in the 32′. He was replaced by Pau Torres. Said manager Unai Emery after the match: “I don’t know. Injured, but I don’t know which injuries.”

Other than these two specific players, the Villa team news situation remains the same. Ross barkley, Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans all remain sidelined.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

