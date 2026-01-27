Aston Villa have a new injury concern, and it’s a big one- midfielder Youri Tielemans. The team’s player of the year, last season, suffered an ankle injury in the win over Newcastle last weekend, and he’s now set for an extended period of time on the sidelines.

“It was his ankle,” Villa manager Unai Emery said. “Hopefully, not a lot, but we must check him with the doctor and wait. I can’t say anything more.”

UEL League Phase Finale

Matchday 8 of 8, Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg

Details on the Tammy Abraham signing: go here

Kickoff: Thurs Jan 29, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

UEL Standing, Form: Aston Villa 2nd, 18 pts RB Salzburg 28th, 6pts

Aston Villa Team News

While Emery won’t give a timetable right now (understandably so), reports indicate that Tielemans could be out awhile. That’s too bad, because the midfield is the position group where they could least afford to lose somebody. The middle of the park has seen more than its fair share of injuries this season, with Amadou Onana missing significant time.

Meanwhile Ross Barkley, Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn are all nursing knee injuries. Barkley is back in training, and could be in contention to make the squad for Thursday night against RB Salzburg.

McGinn is probably still a week or two away while Kamara is a long-term absentee.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories