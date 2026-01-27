Tammy Abraham is back at Aston Villa, and this time it’s on a permanent deal, not just a loan. The announcement came Monday- AVFC have signed the 28-year-old English international, from AS Roma (who sent him out on loan to Besiktas) for €13 million (£11.3m/$15.6m).

Perhaps the addition of Tammy Abraham will help the Villans achieve something big, just like it did last time.

Time flies 🥹 Tammy Abraham is back at @AVFCOfficial, eight years after a loan spell where his 25 goals helped the club gain promotion to the Premier League! pic.twitter.com/PtuEmbSc7e — Premier League (@premierleague) January 27, 2026

UEL League Phase Finale

Matchday 8 of 8, Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg

Kickoff: Thurs Jan 29, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

AVFC Team News: go here

UEL Standing, Form: Aston Villa 2nd, 18 pts RB Salzburg 28th, 6 pts

Abraham spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Villa from Chelsea, and the striker’s 25 goals helped them achieved promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship.

Currently, Villa sit third in the Premier League, with their 46 points level with second place Manchester City, and 4 behind table topping Arsenal.

In the UEFA Europa League, Aston Villa are even with first place Lyon on points, but sit second due to the tiebreaker.

In other words, Unai Emery’s side are in a decent position to win not just one, but two trophies.

We’ll see if the addition of Tammy Abraham is enough to help get them over the line or not.

“Some clubs play a big part in your journey and stay with you,” Abraham said in his introductory video posted on the club’s official social media.

“I’ve scored goals, faced challenges, and grown as a player and as a man.

“I’m back at Aston Villa, ready to work and give everything.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

