Aston Villa Team News, Starting Lineup Prediction at Brentford

Aston Villa picked up a new injury concern over the weekend, in the form of Lucas Digne. The defender suffered a gruesome head injury when he collided with his teammate Emi Martinez in the goalless draw with Everton yesterday.

He’s most likely sidelined for Tuesday, when Villa visits Brentford FC in a third round EFL Cup clash.

EFL Cup Third Round FYIs

Aston Villa at Brentford FC

Kickoff: Tues Sept 16, 8pm, Gtech Community Stadium, London, UK

Aston Villa Team News at Brentford FC

He is the only new fitness concern for Unai Emery and his side.

Meanwhile Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana, Andres Garcia and Boubacar Kamara all remain out of commission. The Villans are really sputtering right now.

They currently sit second spot from the bottom in the Premier League table, with just two points and a -4 goal differential.

Emery needs to shake things up, especially in the attack.

Does Jadon Sancho get a start here? Would that actually be a good thing? How about his former Manchester United teammate Victor Lindelof?

Speaking of summer signings, how about Harvey Elliott?

Yes, yes and yes, we predict. We’re going with a pretty strong lineup here, because this side needs a win; in the absolute worst way!

Aston Villa Starting Lineup Prediction at Brentford FC

Emi Martinez; Matty Cash, Victor Lindelof, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen; Lamare Bogarde, Youri Tielemans; Jadon Sancho, Harvey Elliott, John McGinn; Ollie Watkins

