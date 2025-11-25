Aston Villa Predicted Starting XI vs Young Boys (Europa League)

Aston Villa need to really step up and establish themselves as the favorite in the UEFA Europa League competition. If not them, then who? Of the two English sides in the field, Nottigham Forest being the other, they are the stronger side. And typically, Premier League sides are among the favorites for any UEFA competition. So they can start to make their move, beginning this Thursday against Young Boys.

UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Nov 27, 5:45pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Aston Villa 6th, 9 pts, WWLW Young Boys 22nd 6 pts, LWWL

Right now, Unai Emery’s side is currently 6th in the Europa League, and given all their money and superior resources, they should be much higher.

So with that said, let’s take a look at what lineup Emery could select on Thursday night.

Aston Villa Predicted Starting XI vs Young Boys

Emiliano Martínez, Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Victor Lindelof, Ian Maatsen, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendía, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers; Ollie Watkins

