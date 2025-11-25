Amadou Onana is the only player who can really be designated as a true, real, legitimate “team news” item for Aston Villa right now. Onana is basically a 50/50 proposition, due to an unspecified injury, for the UEFA Europa League clash with Young Boys on Thursday, in the late afternoon/early night.

UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 FYIs

Aston Villa vs Young Boys

Kickoff: Thurs. Nov 27, 5:45pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Aston Villa 6th, 9 pts, WWLW Young Boys 22nd 6 pts, LWWL

Aston Villa Team News

“Amadou is the only player,” Villa manager Unai Emery said on Friday. “He is progressing well. Tomorrow, we’ll see how he’s progressing.”

Andres Garcia remains out with the unknown, unreported injury, for who knows how long while Tyrone Mings is still sidelined with a thigh injury.

Mings won’t be returning until the new year. With Emery’s side having so few injuries, now is the time for them to make a run of form. Both on the continent, and domestically, the Villans have most hands on deck, so it’s time for them to win a few games on the spin right now.

No excuses, really.

