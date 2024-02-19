Despite not having a true pure fully fit striker the past two games, Arsenal FC rolled up 11 goals. Granted the next opponent, FC Porto, will provide a stronger resistance than Burnley FC (who yielded five goals to the Gunners on Saturday) or West Ham United (who shipped out six to the North Londoners the previous weekend).

It is not likely that the men of Mikel Arteta will put another 5+ up here in midweek continental competition, but hey, you just have never know?

Arsenal at FC Porto FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Feb. 21, 8pm, Estadio Do Dragao, Porto, Portugal

Competition: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 1/2

Result Probability: Arsenal FC 57% Draw 25% FC Porto 18%

Will Arteta keep Leandro Trossard (who is more of a winger/attacking midfielder) in the center forward role? Or will the man who came off the bench to replace him last time out Eddie Nketiah (who is more of a natural choice for that position), get the first team assignment here?

Here is our best guess, for what it is worth.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at FC Porto (Champions League)

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka

