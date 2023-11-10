Arsenal Team News vs Burnley: Nketiah, Saka, Odegaard

Arsenal could be without the services of up to seven players when they host Burnley on Saturday. Let’s start up top and talk about forward Eddie Nketiah, who missed the midweek win over Sevilla with an unspecified knock, but could easily return to the mix here against the Clarets.

Another player who missed out in continental competition, midfield maestro Martin Odegaard, may also be fit in time for the weekend league fixture.

Arsenal FC vs Burnley FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov 12, 8pm Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 81% Draw 13% Burnley 6%

However, he’ll need to pass a late fitness test, otherwise it’s three straight matches out of commission for the Norwegian.

Last but definitely not least is winger Bukayo Saka, who admitted some discomfort after receiving a strong challenge in the UCL win. That awareness experienced by the English international doesn’t like a serious enough injury to keep him out of the lineup here.

It was just a kick,” manager Mikel Arteta said. So that covers the three doubts.

