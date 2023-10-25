It’s another injury concern for Gabriel Jesus, as the Arsenal striker was forced off last night, after just nine minutes of action in Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League win over Sevilla, with a hamstring injury. While the Brazilian himself played down the fitness fears, manager Mikel Arteta expressed concern. “He felt something in his hamstring so let’s see,” the Gunners boss said.

“He straight away asked to be subbed, which is not good news because he’s not a player that does that at all, so we’ll have to wait and see in the next few days. [I’m] really sad because he felt something and I’m worried about that.”

Sheffield United at Arsenal FC FYIs

Kick: Sat. Oct. 28, 3pm local, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Sheffield United 4% Arsenal 86% Draw 10%

Form Guide: Sheffield United LWWLLLD Arsenal DWWDW

Arsenal Team News

Gabriel Jesus missed the first six weeks of this season after undergoing a minor knee operation. He also missed a big chunk of last season, after undergoing surgery to repair a serious knee injury that he suffered while with Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar last winter.

According to Gabriel Jesus though, this hamstring problem won’t be a big deal, and he should not have to miss much time, if any. “Let’s see,” he said.

“I did some tests with the physio, it looks not that big [a problem], but let’s see. I have a scan. I’m pretty sure it will be nothing.”

Trust in Jesus? Have faith in Jesus? I guess we’ll have to wait and see. Elsewhere midfielder Thomas Partey has had an injury plagued season, and his fitness woes continued as he suffered an unspecified muscular problem in training on Monday.

Thomas picked up an injury yesterday in training,” Arteta said on Tuesday. “Unfortunately it’s a muscle injury. We don’t know the extent of it – a big miss for us.”

So he is ruled out for the league fixture on Saturday, as is Jurrien Timber, who is done for the season. Although there is good news, with Fabio Vieira returning to the matchday squad last night.

He could feature on the weekend.

