Arsenal Team News vs Newcastle: Partey, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko

Arsenal are on fire right now and they hope to continue their Premier League title charge once they get more of their key players back from injury. Midfielder Thomas Partey could finally be involved again, at least in some capacity, on the weekend. The Ghanian returned to training this week, but missed out on the loss ato Porto.

Gabriel Jesus (knee problems flared up again) will face a late assessment ahead of kickoff/ ahead of the game

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb 24, 8pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Newcastle

Team News: Arsenal Newcastle

PL Form: Arsenal WWWWW Newcastle DWDWL

PL Standings: Arsenal 3rd, 55 pts Newcastle 8th, 37 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 70% Draw 17% Newcastle 13%

Arsenal Team News

Meanwhile Fabio Vieira made his return to the matchday squad, last night, after having been out three months due to a groin problem. However, Takehiro Tomiyasu (unspecified knock) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf injury) did not make the trip to Portugal, and given the stealth that manager Mikel Arteta has had in discussing their situations, it is hard to forecast their availability on Saturday versus Newcastle.

Most likely, neither of the pair should be available.

