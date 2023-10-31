As it is Halloween, we figured the time was right to throw back to when we had an exclusive with U.S. Women’s National Team Captain Alex Morgan and talked about the most famous of all her Halloween costumes.

Remember when Morgan and Sydney Leroux won the internet that Halloween with their going as U.S. Gymnastics stars McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas.

They represented 40% of the Fierce Five from London 2012 quite well.

With Alex Morgan even doing the “McKayla is not impressed” face perfectly. The following year, Morgan and Leroux went as Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke, from their MTV VMAs appearance.

“Halloween is always just a fun time to be able to dress up and be someone else for a day, and be funny and outrageous,” Alex Morgan said during our exclusive chat in 2013.

“It’s always fun to do that with your teammates because you spend more time with your teammates than you do with your family,” she continued.

And here’s one of her previous Halloween costumes.

Remember this old ad campaign: “Don’t wanna wanna Fanta? Wanna Fanta?”

Yes, that would be Alex Morgan as one of the Fantanics. Happy Halloween everyone! Stay safe this year. Go USA!

And let’s hope United States Women’s National Team gets it together again soon, as they commence this rebuild of their program.

