When George W. Bush Was Courtside for a UIC Basketball Game

As today is Presidents Day, we flash back to December 18, 2014. We re-visit this piece covering George W. Bush

Former U.S. President George W. Bush got to watch UIC basketball in person during the same exact week that torture dominated the headlines. Specifically, the torture carried out during the Bush 43 administration.

So I guess it’s fitting that Bush 43 got to witness UIC Flames basketball first hand. Watching them is an unpleasant experience. Mission Accomplished.

But we have to ask you something: “is our children learning?”

W. was present at a sold out Moody Coliseum in Dallas, as a team that doesn’t get Ws got man-handled by the home side, SMU.

Larry Brown’s boys annihilated the Flames 67-46 as George W. Bush was court side.

The Flames are 3-9 on the season, with losses to: DePaul, Kent State (by 18), Southern Illinois, Dayton, Grand Canyon, Loyola, Tennessee-Martin and even W’s alma mater, Yale. The Flames have won 8 or fewer games in four of the last five seasons.

It’s a bit reminiscent of what used to happen on Google when George W. Bush was President. When you Googled the word “failure” George W. Bush came up first on the search results page

. Maybe UIC is inching closer towards becoming the college basketball equivalent.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

