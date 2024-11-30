CyberSport Evolves from Lacrosse, Hockey, Basketball and Karting

You’ve no doubt heard all about pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport, as its been mainstream since the pandemic. But what do you know about CyberSport? It is an a blend of lacrosse, basketball, hockey and karting. Yes, think about go karting, or even bumper cars, but playing a version of hockey/lacrosse/basketball with them

How does this work, you might ask? Well, you drive, or more accurately, meander with, Cyber Cars. And this enthralling, fast-paced game is already big business.



You can wager on it, just like you can with e-sports. Sites like gg bet are taking your bets on games like this right now. Because after all, if is competition, then there betting going on. CyberSport works like this- two teams, of up to five players, each use one-handed scoops (like the lacrosse or hockey stick) to pass a soft ball to their teammates.

Much like pretty much every sport that’s popular, it’s a territorial game. The objective is to get the ball from one side to the other. In order to score, a player must drive the ball (by themselves, or with teammates via the forward pass) to the opposing team’s goal and shoot it through one of the three goal targets.

The pace and objective is similar to basketball, with the most goals, or points, obviously becoming the winning side. CyberSport has taken off like because it provides an affordable alternative to go kart racing, or even bumper boats (for the warmer months of the year). It’s a great group outing sport, like bowling or bocce ball, in that it’s perfect for corporate outings or family get togethers

The court holds up to 10 players at a time and up to 40 players can get a game in per hour. The CyberCars that are used to play CyberSport are operated by joystick controllers, kind of like in video games, so there is a sort of tech component to this growing game as well.

So if you’re looking for a new sport to play that isn’t too taxing on your body, and doesn’t require a ton of specialized skills, then this could be the past time for you. It’s a game that you can get organized quickly, and it’s very inclusive, for all kinds of people. CyberSport provides a great team-bonding experience, no matter what type of team you have.

Just be sure to do your research, because you need to find the right venue, with the right equipment in order to make the make the most of your experience.

CyberSport could be the most rewarding new game that you can easily learn, and then soon master.

