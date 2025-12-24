The participations of Cadillac in Formula 1

The story of Cadillac in Formula 1 is only just beginning, but is rooted in a surprising legacy and a bold new future. And the 1xBet official online betting site will be the perfect platform to wager on this team when their time comes too.

Cadillac first appeared in the world-championship record books during the 1950s, when the General Motors group supplied engines for cars entering the Indianapolis 500. At the time, it still counted toward the FIA World Championship of Drivers (1950-1960). In 1952 and 1953, “Cadillac-engined” entries attempted to qualify: drivers such as Johnny Fedricks and Bill Homeier entered with a Cadillac-powered Kurtis Kraft but failed to make the grid.

Thus, while Cadillac's name appeared in Formula 1-era statistical records, these attempts never resulted in a start, and the brand did not participate in Grand Prix events proper.

A brand-new project

After decades of absence, Cadillac re-emerged in the Formula 1 conversation in January 2023, when GM made a huge announcement. More specifically, they stated that, in partnership with Andretti Global, they would launch a new Formula 1 entry under the Cadillac name.

That bid underwent a long, thorough approval process. In March 2025, the governing body FIA and Formula One Management formally approved the entry: the Cadillac Formula 1 Team will join the grid starting with the 2026 season. They will be the 11th team in Formula 1 and the first wholly new constructor in Formula 1 since 2016.

GM registered as a future Formula 1 “power unit manufacturer,” with the long-term ambition that Cadillac will produce its own engines. However, at least for the debut season (2026), the team will rely on external supplier engines. According to public announcements, the team will compete using customer power units, likely from Ferrari.

On August 26, 2025, Cadillac confirmed its first driver roster: experienced Formula 1 talents Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez will lead the team in its debut season. This underscores Cadillac’s ambition to hit the ground running: with a driver pairing combining 3 essential elements:

veteran experience;

technical knowledge;

and competitive credentials.

This underscores Cadillac's ambition to hit the ground running: with a driver pairing combining 3 essential elements:

Disclaimer:

Bet responsibly. 18+ Gambling is Addictive. This advertisement has been approved and vetted by the Gaming Commission

