Is the Tata Curvv Worth Buying in 2025?



The Tata Curvv is one of the most unique SUVs in the Indian market, bringing a fresh design language and cutting-edge technology. With its coupe-inspired styling, 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, and premium interior features, it’s positioned as an SUV that blends style, performance, and practicality. But does it truly live up to the hype — and is it worth buying in 2025? Read on to know more.

Striking Coupe-SUV Design

The Tata Curvv stands out from the crowd with its unique SUV-coupé silhouette, combining sporty proportions with an SUV’s muscular stance. It features sequential LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animation, bi-function LED headlamps, and LED fog lamps with cornering function.

At the rear, the connected LED tail lamps and sequential turn indicators give it a futuristic appeal. The flush door handles with welcome light, R18 alloy wheels with aero inserts, and dual-tone roof further add to its premium road presence.

If design innovation is what you’re after, the Curvv’s coupe-like roofline and sleek detailing make it one of the most striking SUVs on the market.

Premium Interiors and Space

Inside, the Curvv offers an elegant and tech-forward cabin. The themed dashboard with mood lighting and a 4-spoke illuminated digital steering wheel instantly elevates the ambience. Higher trims offer persona-themed interiors that align with different buyer preferences.

The SUV also features a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting for a more open, luxurious experience. Space has been optimised with reclining rear seats, 60:40 split-folding capability, and an enormous 500-litre boot — perfect for families and long trips.

The Curvv’s cabin feels both futuristic and functional, catering equally to comfort and aesthetics.

Technology and Infotainment

Tech lovers will find plenty to appreciate. The Curvv offers a 31.24 cm (12.3-inch) Harman touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. You also get multiple voice assistants (Alexa, Siri, and Google) for seamless control.

Behind the wheel, a 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) digital instrument cluster doubles as a navigation screen, while a 9-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer delivers immersive audio quality. The system even includes custom sound modes such as cinematic, electronic, and podcast for tailored experiences.

Other highlights:

Wireless charging pad.

Electrochromatic IRVM with auto-dimming.

Air purifier with AQI display.

iRA connected car technology for remote control, diagnostics, and roadside assistance.

In terms of tech, the Curvv leads its class with one of the most advanced infotainment setups in the segment.

Safety That Sets a Benchmark

The Tata Curvv’s commitment to safety is impressive. It has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection. Safety equipment includes six airbags, ESC, hill descent control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Curvv also gets ADAS Level 2 features, including:

Adaptive cruise control with stop & go.

Lane departure warning and lane keep assist.

Blind spot detection and lane change alert.

Forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

Rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision warning.

The 360° 3D surround view camera with blind-spot monitoring ensures all-around awareness, making it ideal for city driving.

The Curvv offers top-tier safety tech that rivals much pricier SUVs, making it one of the safest cars in its class.

Engine Options and Performance

Tata offers the Curvv with multiple engine choices to suit different driving styles:

1.2L Revotron petrol engine – 88.2 kW (120 PS) and 170 Nm.

1.5L Kryojet diesel engine – 86.7 kW (116 PS) and 260 Nm.

1.2L Hyperion GDi turbo-petrol engine – 91.9 kW (125 PS) and 225 Nm.

You can choose between a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCA automatic transmission, both offering smooth power delivery. Drive modes — Eco, City, and Sport — tailor the performance to your preference.

Whether you prioritise power or efficiency, the Curvv’s engine options give it a versatile edge over rivals.

Comfort and Convenience

Tata has equipped the Curvv with features designed for a comfortable driving experience:

Ventilated front seats.

6-way powered driver’s seat.

Rear seat recline.

Cooled glovebox.

Powered tailgate with gesture control for hands-free access.

Dual-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, and a premium armrest with storage further enhance its luxurious feel.

With segment-first convenience features like gesture-controlled tailgate and ventilated seats, the Curvv’s comfort levels rival mid-size SUVs.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Distinct coupe-SUV design.

Feature-loaded interiors with twin digital screens.

5-star safety with Level-2 ADAS.

Multiple engine and gearbox choices.

Excellent comfort and cabin space.

Cons:

Sloping roofline slightly limits rear headroom.

Premium pricing compared to traditional SUVs.

No hybrid or CNG option (for now).

Final Verdict: Is It Worth Buying?

The Tata Curvv is an SUV designed to stand out. It’s stylish, tech-rich, safe, and versatile — combining futuristic design with Tata’s reliability. For buyers who want something different from the usual compact SUV crowd, the Curvv offers unmatched value through its 5-star safety, luxury interiors, and cutting-edge technology.

If you’re looking for a premium, feature-packed SUV that blends performance and innovation, the Tata Curvv is absolutely worth buying in 2025.

