A quick Google search for the term “Kenyan betting sites” delivers page after page of options. This level of competition is great because it encourages operators to give you the best deal. But there’s a problem: the work involved can be overwhelming.

If you want to cut down your research time, we recommend starting with the top 10 best betting sites in Kenya. All these options are guaranteed to be reliable, so there’s really no wrong answer. However, even when evaluating preselected gambling sites, learning how to pick the right option for you can be a useful skill. Doing so can vastly improve your satisfaction with the platform.

What Criteria Should You Consider When Seeking the Best Betting Site for You?

Here we’ll only cover the basics. If you have specific requirements, like support for crypto betting, feel free to include that in your selection process.

Licensing

This is the most important factor because a license means that a betting site meets the minimum requirements for user safety. If you’re using a list of verified best betting sites as your pool of prospective platforms, then there’s little to no chance that there will be licensing issues.

However, even with the best list, you can take it further by checking how reputable the licensing authority is. For example, MGA, CGCB, and UKGC are all highly respected. If the license comes from an unknown regulator, then it may be worth looking more closely into how safe the platform is.

Betting Options

When looking at this criterion, ask these questions:

What sports options are available? Your favorites should be on the list. Apart from traditional sports, e-sports availability has also become standard on betting sites.

Are the betting markets generally comprehensive? If you like prop bets, check which are usually available for the events that you’re interested in.

How is live betting supported? Ideally, there should be a one-click betting feature and live streams.

How competitive are the odds? Check the odds for the same event to see if you’re getting a good deal. Generally, higher odds are good because they mean better returns for the same level of risk.

How many events are available? Although not as important as the first three points, having coverage of many events is still great, especially if they’re your favorite sports.

If you’re interested in casino gaming, consider which categories are covered as well.

Promotional Offers

The potential rewards are just one aspect that you should look at when evaluating promotions. Fairness and transparency are more important. So, we recommend that you look at the following:

Wagering requirements. The turnover should be achievable and be satisfied by playing a wide range of games. You should also have enough time to complete it.

Activities rewarded. Is depositing the only activity rewarded? Ideally, you should be able to get rewards through betting.

Receiving rewards. You should get your bonus quickly and automatically.

Most importantly, all bonus-related terms should be clear and updated to avoid confusion.

Mobile Support

Like most Kenyan bettors, you’re likely using your phone to wager. So, your chosen betting site should be functional on mobile devices, too. If you’re happy with the desktop version, compare your experience when using the mobile site. At the most basic level, all of these statements should be true:

All betting options should also be available.

You should be able to transfer funds.

Loading speeds and the navigation experience should be comparable to or better than on desktop.

If there’s an app, that’s even better! The site should clearly communicate how to get it.

Customer Support

These days, it has become the standard to have 24/7 live chat support. So, every prospective option should have that on top of email assistance. Beyond that, focus on how quickly the team responds and how efficiently it resolves issues. There should be knowledgeable agents who are good at communicating with users.

If there are verified reviews online, consider how the team handles negative feedback.

Do You Want to Simplify the Search Process?

Although necessary, a thorough evaluation takes a lot of time. If you’re a casual bettor, it may not make sense to invest that much effort in finding the best fit. However, whether you’re a serious gambler or not, the potential consequences of picking the wrong betting site are the same.

Thanks to Bookmakers7, you don’t sacrifice gambling entertainment quality and security. With the updated reviews of major betting sites in Kenya, you can easily decide which platform to try. And if it ends up not being a good fit, you’ll still have a list of other trusted sites to choose from.

