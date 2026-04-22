Stop Overpaying Crypto Transaction Fees, Try Coinremitter

Payment processing fees are eating into your profits. Credit card transaction fees are high, and that’s before you factor in chargebacks, holds, and international fees. But here’s what many businesses don’t realize: you don’t have to accept these costs.

The alternative? Crypto payment gateways charge dramatically less. If you accept payment in crypto with Coinremitter, you pay just 0.23% per transaction. A fraction of what traditional processors charge. The difference? It stays in your pocket.

Why Transaction Fees Matter for Your Business

Every percentage point counts when you’re running an online business. According to the Nilson Report 2025, average credit card processing fees in the United States range from 2.25% to 2.4%. As discussed above, the same transaction through CoinRemitter costs 0.23%.

That gap adds up fast. Process $50,000 monthly, and you’ll pay $1,450+ in credit card fees. With this crypto payment processor, you have to pay only $115. This way, you can save $1,335 every month and $16,020 annually.

The Hidden Costs Beyond Processing Fees

Traditional payment processors don’t just charge higher fees. They come with additional costs that many businesses overlook until they’re running international operations.

Chargeback Fees

Credit card chargebacks cost businesses $0.40 to $1.00 per dollar lost to fraud. Payment processors pile on their own chargeback fees on top of that. With crypto payments? Zero chargebacks. Blockchain transactions are final; once you receive a payment, it’s yours. No fraudulent reversals. No dispute resolution headaches.

International Transaction Fees

Processing payments from international customers? Credit cards add 1% to 3% for currency conversion and cross-border fees. That’s on top of regular processing fees. CoinRemitter works the same way for customers in 130+ countries. No currency conversion charges, no international fees.

Settlement Delays

Traditional payment gateways hold funds for 3 to 5 business days. That’s working capital you can’t access. CoinRemitter settlements arrive in 30 minutes. Your cash flow stays healthy. You can reinvest earnings immediately rather than wait for bank transfers.

How CoinRemitter Keeps Fees Low

The 0.23% processing fee isn’t a promotional rate or limited-time offer. Every business pays the same fee, whether on the Free plan or Pro plan (~$99/month).

Apart from that, blockchain technology eliminates the middlemen. No banks are taking cuts. No complex payment networks. Once transactions are verified on the blockchain, funds are moved directly to your wallet. Lower overhead means lower fees for you.

For businesses using Ethereum and BNB-based tokens, the Gas Station feature (Pro plan) further reduces costs. Up to 60% savings on gas fees for USDT, USDC, BNB, and ETH transactions.

What 39% of U.S. Business Owners Already Know

Cryptocurrency payment adoption is accelerating. Approximately 39% of U.S. merchants now accept crypto payments, with global adoption at 32%. The businesses making the switch aren’t just tech companies. 81% of hospitality and travel businesses accept payment in crypto, along with 76% of digital goods platforms.

Customers who pay with crypto spend more, which increases the average order value. Research shows the average order value is twice as high as credit card payments. Plus, up to 40% of crypto-paying customers are new to the merchant. So, crypto payments help businesses acquire customers without additional marketing spend.

Comparing Your Options: Credit Cards vs Crypto Gateway

Let’s calculate transaction costs for different payment methods based on $80,000 of monthly sales.

Credit card processing often looks simple at first, but the total cost builds up quietly. Here, the average fee is around 2.4%. So, you end up paying around $1,920 payment processing fees per month. Add about $120 for international transactions and another $376 from chargebacks, and the total reaches $2,416 monthly. It’s a mix of small charges that slowly reduce your overall profit.

With CoinRemitter’s Free Plan, the structure feels much lighter. The processing fee is only 0.23%, which comes to around $184 per month. There are no extra international fees or chargebacks. So, you just need to add a minimal network fee to the net amount, as mentioned in the fee chart. For example, this platform currently charges a 0.0001 Bitcoin transaction fee (as of April 2026).

The CoinRemitter Pro Plan keeps the same 0.23% processing fee, again around $184, but adds a $99 subscription. This brings the total to $283 per month. It also includes Gas Station savings, which can cut gas fees by up to 60% for ETH or USDT transactions, helping reduce costs further over time. Annual savings on the Free plan: $26,784. Even on the Pro plan, you’d save $25,596 per year. That’s a substantial difference for any business.

Final Thoughts

You work hard for every sale. Payment processors taking 2% to 3% off every transaction? That’s your profit margin shrinking unnecessarily. The technology exists to fix this. CoinRemitter offers a straightforward alternative: 0.23% per transaction, global payment acceptance, and quick settlements. No hidden fees. No complex pricing tiers. No chargeback risks. This crypto payment gateway helps save a lot of money. So, your business can grow more. Those savings grow with it. Ready to reduce your payment processing costs? Create your free CoinRemitter account today. Accept crypto payments, and keep more of every sale that comes in.

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