Best Apps For Sports Fans

If you are a fan of sports, you will want to make the most of the different apps that are available today. There is a huge selection of phone apps for sports fans to make the most of, including news apps, apps for live sport, and much more. Below, we are going to take a look at some of the ones you should consider downloading if you have not done so already. You won’t be disappointed.
- theScore – The first app we recommend is theScore, which is a free app that is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. This delivers up-to-the-second game statistics and updates, as well as breaking news in the world of sports. An event calendar enables you to easily take a look at the most important plays, latest scores, statistics for past matches, and of course, any upcoming games. Game reports incorporate information on detailed statistical breakdowns, so if you are a stat junkie, you simply need this app on your mobile phone. There is also a good social feature whereby game summaries, stats, and stories can easily be shared with your followers and friends across social media platforms.
- PlayUp – Sports are incredibly social by their very nature, and this is something that the PlayUp app is all about. The premise behind this app is rather straightforward. It is all about the creation of a space for all of your favorite sports and friends to come together. Alternatively, you can select a sporting encounter and you can set-up a private and virtual hangout area so that all areas of the sport or event in question can be discussed with your friends. The tiled layout of the app makes it easy to use and very clean looking. The functionality is also very impressive. The community it attracts will determine the success of the app in your eyes. After all, you are going to need to make sure that at least some of your friends use PlayUp in order to make the most of it. Nevertheless, with forums and online platforms dominating, it should not be so hard to find different groups and events to join.
- ESPN – Another app that you should definitely consider downloading is the ESPN app. This app is available free of charge and it will bring you all of the greatest and latest sports news and information from around the world. Whether you are looking for professional analysis, breaking news on various leagues and sports teams, or updated scoring information, the ESPN app will have everything you need. Users are able to customize a list of their top teams with ease. This means that the app can be personalized to suit your interests. There is also a $5 per month service within the app, enabling you to stream games, live shows, and films. Check out SMARTY Mobile for an affordable data plan that will keep costs down when using apps like this.
- RotoWire.com Fantasy News Center – Aside from the apps that have been suggested so far, you should also consider downloading this app if you are a fan of fantasy sports. Rotowire is a brand that is known for providing detailed coverage of fantasy sports. What sets this platform apart is that it does not merely tell you what has happened to a certain player, it provides an analysis as to what this is going to mean for your team. Despite the fact that it costs to join Rotowire, the app itself is free. However, you will probably want to pay for the subscription service to the website if you are very serious about winning your league and you want to ensure that you have all of the tools to help you do so.
- CBS Sports – We also recommend downloading this app, as you will receive customized updates on analytics, stats, news, and scores. The app even provides you with live sports streaming for a lot of sports events, for example, the PGA Tour and NCAA Basketball. You can also access on-request amusement features, for example, proficient examination, recordings, and other projects like this. Plus, you can enjoy a great video streaming experience by watching CBS Sports HQ channel and also enjoy live broadcasts on CBS Sports Radio as well.
- Ultimate Bet Pro: Sports Bet Tracker – A lot of people who enjoy sports also like to have a bit of a gamble on the different outcomes. If you are someone who falls into this category, you will probably be a big fan of this app. This is because it enables you to track your bets with ease. You can input confidence, parlay, or straight picks. Useful information is also available for those who do not want to place bets, as well as those who do. You can find details regarding weather reports, health updates, trends, and much more. A lot of people have also remarked on how good the customer experience is with this app, which is really great news when you consider that the app is available for a mere $0.99.
- Team Stream – This is an app from Bleacher Report. It gives you the ability to follow specific coverage and news regarding your favorite teams, as the news breaks across the web. You can also make sure you get news notifications instantly by setting push notifications. A lot of the news is culled from significant sources, yet not every source. Therefore, it is worth taking a look to see where the stories are pulled from so you can determine whether or not all of the sources you like to use are incorporated into this app. A lot of people find it is more than sufficient when it comes to getting their daily dose of sports news.
So there you have it: some of the best apps for sports fans today. If you download the apps that have been mentioned above, you will have everything you need to keep you up-to-date with all of your favourite sports.
