8 Michigan State Above, #19 Michigan Middling in Congested Big Ten

The Big Ten may not have the greatest concentration of Final Four contenders in the nation, but it certainly has the highest number of likely NCAA Tournament and NIT teams. Overall, it’s likely the best league in the nation, top to bottom, as almost everybody is at least decent, and a lot of sides are really good.

In terms of league title contenders, you have to start in the state of Great Lakes Splendor, with the two teams who met in last season’s conference title game. Right now #8 Michigan State is above everybody else in the league, sitting pretty at 5-0 in conference play. #19 Michigan is in the congested middle, at 2-2, but with an 11-4 overall record



Both the Wolverines and the Spartans earned a #2 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament, and you can expect both to be leading contenders again this March. It’s a good time to be running a betting guide in Michigan as both of the local Big Ten powerhouses are expected to make some noise this March madness.

Michigan State currently have the seventh best national title odds at +1700 while Michigan aren’t far behind, sitting 10th at +2300. MSU have won the last four meetings between the two schools, who have developed a fierce rivalry that’s gone well beyond interstate 96, and now become nationally relevant.

Of course, the Big Ten is league that’s a whole lot more than “the Michigans.” In the most up to date standings after Saturday’s action, only three games separate 12 of the 14 teams. And if you look at the NCAA’s NET rankings, nine teams are in the top 36 and 11 are in the top 50.

In other words, every league game is tough, and anybody can beat anybody. It’s an old, tired cliche, but it’s very true here. “There’s so much parity, it’s a monster this league- every time you step on the floor you better be sharp, or you’ll be embarrassed,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after losing 62-57 at Northwestern today.

“You can go out and play well and still be on the wrong end; especially on the road.”

The loss dropped the Cornhuskers to 2-3 in conference play.

It was the Wildcats’ first conference win of the year, and it was a hard fought contest that went down to the final seconds. “Understatement of the year is it was a big win for us.” said Northwestern coach Chris Collins, whose team led by as many as 18 points but saw his opponents with a chance to tie in the final minute.

“You see those guys playing music, throwing water, chest bumping- hopefully that will go a long way. It’s fun for me to see young guys getting better before my eyes. It was great to see those guys having fun.”

All in all, today’s result in Evanston, as well as the Saturday slate of games in general, are indicative of what the conference race is going be like this winter.

