Alcohol addiction is a pervasive issue affecting millions worldwide. Despite numerous treatment options, the relapse rates remain high, which indicates the need for innovative approaches. Recent studies suggest that magic mushrooms Canada could offer a solution.

Key Points:

Psilocybin might decrease alcohol use in addicted individuals.

Observational studies suggest that ibogaine and ayahuasca hold promise in treating various addictions.

Psilocybin-assisted therapy requires fewer sessions than conventional alcohol use disorder treatment.

Alcohol Disorder Problems

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is a severe medical condition diagnosed by doctors when a patient’s drinking leads to distress or harm. The severity of the condition varies from mild to severe, and diagnosis occurs when a patient affirms two or more of the following questions:

Have you exceeded your intended alcohol consumption?

Have you tried unsuccessfully to cut down or stop drinking?

Have you spent substantial time drinking or recovering from its effects?

Have you experienced strong cravings to drink?

Have you allowed drinking to interfere with family, work, or school responsibilities?

Have you continued drinking despite relationship or social problems?

Have you sacrificed important activities or interests due to drinking?

Have you engaged in risky behaviours while or after drinking?

Have you continued drinking despite negative effects on mental or physical health?

Have you noticed increased tolerance or decreased effects from usual amounts of alcohol?

Any of these suggest a cause for concern regarding drinking habits. The more symptoms present, the greater the urgency for change. A healthcare professional can have a formal assessment to determine the presence of AUD.

Professional Treatments

1. Medications

There are medications approved for treating alcohol dependence. These newer medications counteract changes in the brain caused by AUD. All FDA-approved medications are non-addictive and can be used alone or combined with other treatments.

Naltrexone: Reduces heavy drinking.

Acamprosate: Helps maintain abstinence.

Disulfiram: Hinders alcohol breakdown in the body, which results in nausea and skin flushing.

2. Behavioural Treatments

Behavioural treatments (alcohol counselling) involve collaboration with a health professional to identify and modify behaviours contributing to heavy drinking. Standard features of behavioural treatments include:

Developing skills to reduce or stop drinking.

Building a robust social support network.

Setting achievable goals.

Managing or avoiding triggers for relapse.

Types of Behavioural Treatments

a. Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT)

Its main goal is to recognize the feelings and situations that lead to heavy drinking, teach practical stress management skills to help avoid relapse triggers, and change thought patterns that contribute to alcohol misuse.

b. Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MET)

This is a short-term intervention aimed at enhancing motivation to change drinking behaviour. It involves the pros and cons of seeking treatment, forming a plan for change, boosting confidence, and acquiring skills to adhere to it.

c. Marital and Family Counseling

It involves the participation of spouses and family members in treatment to aid in repairing and enhancing family relationships. Research indicates that strong family support through therapy increases the likelihood of maintaining abstinence compared to individual counselling.

d. Brief Interventions

These are concise counselling sessions, either one-on-one or in small groups, focused on informing individuals about their drinking patterns and associated risks. After receiving personalized feedback, the counsellor collaborates with the individual to set goals and provide strategies for change.

Psilocybin in Magic Mushrooms

Using psychedelics to treat alcohol use disorders has a rich history, dating back to early research in the 1970s. Despite a lack of standardization in past studies, early research conducted showed promising results in reducing alcohol misuse. One of the most common psychedelic substances used in most studies is psilocybin.

Psilocybin is present in over 180 species of magic mushrooms. Once ingested, the body metabolizes psilocybin into psilocin, which triggers visual and auditory hallucinations, distorts sensory experiences, and alters the perception of time.

For thousands of years, humans have ingested psilocybin-containing mushrooms to experience these effects. Ancient Mesoamerican cultures, such as the Mayans and Aztecs, incorporated psychoactive mushrooms into their religious practices. In the Aztec language, Nahuatl, these mushrooms were referred to as teonanácatl, which translates to “flesh of the gods.”

How It Affects the Brain

Magic mushrooms impact the brain’s prefrontal cortex, a region responsible for abstract thinking, thought analysis, mood regulation, and perception. They have the potential to induce hallucinations. It also affects serotonin levels, which results in altered and unconventional perceptions. Psilocybin amplifies activity in brain regions commonly activated during dream sleep, which are important components of the brain’s primitive emotion system.

The Use of Psilocybin for AUD

Results from the largest clinical trial revealed that two doses of psilocybin pills, coupled with psychotherapy, led to considerable reductions in alcohol consumption among individuals with AUD for at least eight months following treatment.

Led by the director of the NYU Langone Center for Psychedelic Medicine at NYU Langone Health, the trial marked a pioneering effort, potentially representing the first randomized, controlled trial investigation.

Over the eight-month trial period, 93 participants aged 25 to 65 were selected to receive either two doses of psilocybin or antihistamine pills, utilized as a placebo, alongside 12 sessions of psychotherapy. Before the trial, all participants were consuming an average of 7 alcoholic drinks per occasion.

Results:

More than 80% of individuals receiving psilocybin treatment exhibited significant reductions in drinking eight months post-trial initiation, compared to just over 50% in the antihistamine control group.

Half of the psilocybin recipients achieved complete abstinence from alcohol versus one-quarter of those receiving antihistamines.

The potential of psychedelic-assisted therapy, including the use of ketamine and psilocybin, was proven as a good alternative for addiction and mental health treatments.

Other research, including meta-analyses and clinical trials, continues to demonstrate the efficacy of psychedelics in treating AUDs.

For example:

A proof-concept study found significant increases in alcohol abstinence and improvements in cravings, self-efficacy, and motivation following psilocybin sessions.

Ayahuasca, with First Nations individuals in Canada, has shown decreased alcohol use and lasting positive effects.

A 2012 and 2016 studies have highlighted the potential of psychedelics to address various biopsychosocial issues associated with AUDs.

Psychedelics offer acute and long-term effects that may address the mood, cognitive, relational, and spiritual dimensions of AUDs.

Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy vs. Conventional Treatments

Aspect Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Conventional Treatments Treatment Approach Uses psychedelics under therapist supervision Relies on traditional therapeutic methods Duration of Treatment Involves fewer sessions It may require more extended sessions Mechanism of Action Acts on brain receptors to induce altered states Addresses symptoms through therapy and medication Suitability for Everyone Not appropriate for everyone, especially individuals with severe mental health disorders or specific medical conditions. Can be adapted for various individuals, but effectiveness may vary.

How Psilocybin Therapy Works

Clinicians are still experimenting with the effectiveness of treatments by using various doses, session numbers, and approaches.

Consultation. A preparatory consultation ensures suitability for treatment, where you discuss your background and any concerns. Ingestion. Under therapist supervision, you ingest the psychedelic substance orally or via injection. The number of sessions varies. Integration. The therapist and client collaborate during an integration phase to make sense of the psychedelic experiences.

Explore Magic Mushrooms Canada

Product Name Euphoria Psychedelics – Micro Dose Capsules 3000mg Bright Future – Nootropic Matcha Tea – Matcha Magic – 100mg Wonder – Psilocybin Chocolate Bar – Milk Chocolate – Blue Meanies Type Microdose capsules containing psilocybin mushrooms Matcha tea infused with organic mushrooms Chocolate bar infused with psilocybin mushrooms Dosage 3000mg per capsule 100mg per packet Varies (moderate or mega dose) Benefits Enhances mood, improves brain neuroplasticity Increases focus, energy, cognitive function, and mood Increases creativity, decreases anxiety, improves mood

Magic Shrooms – A Path to Sobriety

Psilocybin therapy exhibits potential for treating alcohol addiction through its impact on serotonin receptors and its ability to induce neuroplasticity. This offers hope to individuals with AUD, especially when conventional treatment proves ineffective or financially out of reach.

By facilitating symptom management in a shorter timeframe, psilocybin therapy not only provides relief but also offers potential cost savings for AUD patients. Explore the potential of psilocybin therapy with Zoomies Canada.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a specific strain or magic mushroom product to treat alcohol dependence?

When considering psilocybin therapy, the specific mushroom strain is unnecessary, as all magic mushroom strains contain psilocybin. What truly matters is this psychoactive compound itself, as it is the key element aiding the patient in overcoming alcohol dependence.

How much psilocybin do you need to help in managing AUD?

The right dose of psilocybin for treating AUD varies by individual and is usually determined in clinical settings. In research, doses range from 10 to 30 milligrams, adjusted for the participant’s weight. Self-medicating with psilocybin is not recommended due to safety concerns. Professional supervision ensures the correct dosage and support.

What will happen if I drink alcohol after a psilocybin-assisted therapy?

Drinking alcohol after psilocybin-assisted therapy can diminish the therapeutic benefits, alter experiences, pose safety risks, and potentially hinder recovery progress, especially for those with alcohol use disorder. Follow professional guidance regarding substance use after therapy.

