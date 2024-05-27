It’s nice to have your smartphone whenever you go for a run so you can listen to music and have the ability to call someone in an emergency, but carrying it can be a challenge. It’s not easy to hold onto it the whole time, and feeling it bounce around in your pocket can feel awkward.

If your phone is on the larger side and your pockets are shallow, it can easily fall out as you run. For instance, if you’re getting the new iPhone 16, it will be slightly larger than the previous model. There’s no significant risk to dropping your phone as long as you protect it with a durable case, but it will still be an inconvenience.

Some shorts and pants come with zippered pockets, but your phone might not fit inside. If you hold your phone, you risk running with bad form, which can cause injury. So, what can you do to keep your phone secure and usable while you run?

Here are some ideas.

Get a belt clip

Most people find that using a belt clip for their smartphone works like a charm. As long as the clip holds your phone in place and it doesn’t come loose while you run, this can be a game changer for you.

If you use your phone primarily as a media player, a belt clip will make it easy to access your phone when needed to skip songs or change your playlist, and you can adjust the volume without unclipping it from your belt. It’s not as fashionable as other options, but it works.

Use a fanny/hip pack

Whether you call it a fanny pack or a hip pack, carrying a small pack around your waist will make it easy to carry more than just your phone. For instance, it’s perfect to hold your keys, wallet, a small bottle of water, and even some mints or a protein bar to eat when you’re done running.\

A wearable pack is great for when you prefer not to wear clothes with pockets. Everyone has their preferences for running attire, and a pack will prevent you from having to compromise.

If you only need to carry your phone and maybe a loose key and a few credit cards, use a running belt. The difference is thickness. A running belt is much thinner than a hip pack and is only big enough for your phone.

Switch to an iPod for your runs

Another great option to solve the problem of a bulky phone is to switch to using an iPod on your runs. They’re lightweight and smaller so they take up much less space, and if all you need is music, an iPod is ideal.

Compared to a big, bulky smartphone, an iPod is easier to strap to your wrist and can fit into smaller zippered pockets. As a last resort, you can hold your iPod as you run – however, don’t forget to put it in a protective case.

Try compression shorts with a pocket

If you don’t mind wearing compression shorts under your running attire, there are some brands that come with pockets. It will be much harder for a phone to fall out of your compression shorts pocket than your outer pocket.

There are also other types of clothing that come with pockets designed to hold your phone, like sports bras and even hydration vests.

Embrace the arm band

Yes, they’re old school, but they work. Arm bands designed to hold your smartphone in place while you run will always be a viable option. It’s not going to look amazing, but that shouldn’t matter when you’re out for a run. The goal is practicality and an arm band will do the job just fine.

Switch to wireless earbuds

If wired earbuds are the reason you find it difficult to carry your smartphone, switch to wireless, and you won’t have to deal with a cord. You’ll be free to move your arms and body any way you wish without ripping your earbuds out of your ears or pulling your phone off your body.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way

If you really want to run with your phone, there’s always a way to make it work. Whether you buy different pants with a large zippered pocket, put your phone on a necklace under your shirt, strap it to your arm, or carry it on your belt, you just have to choose the solution that works for you.

