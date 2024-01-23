The last time Tottenham Hotspur faced the current FA Cup holders, within the tournament competition itself, at home, was 72 years ago. It did not go well, as they lost 3-0 to Newcastle United. Will history repeat against the juggernaut that is Manchester City?

Call me crazy, but I just have a good feeling about Spurs in this one, and it is hard to explain why.

FA Cup Fourth Round FYIs

Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Fri. Jan. 26, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Injury List in Detail: Part 1 Part 2

Team News: Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur

Fun Fact: this will be the first time Tottenham have faced the current FA Cup holders, in the competition itself, at home since 1952.

Book on the Premier League authored by The Sports Bank Founder Paul M. Banks: go here

Maybe it is because City may not have Erling Haaland back for this clash. Or if he is ready to play, he’ll just be eased back into their rotation, and not full go at this point. Or it’s because we’ve already seen City get upset and thus knocked out of a domestic cup competition in an early round, this season.

Will it happen again? We think this is the winning hand for Ange Postecoglu to play, in terms of trying to make that happen.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Man City (FA Cup)

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur; Brennan Johnson, Richarlison; Timo Werner

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories