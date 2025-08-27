Tottenham Hotspur are a side that likely welcomes the international break. Their injury list is very long, but the likes of Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski and Manor Solomon could all be passed fit to feature on Saturday against AFC Bournemouth.

But even if they do make the matchday squad, the Spurs list of walking wounded goes a whole lot deeper than the aforementioned quartet. Time to cover it all. Let’s get after it!

AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sat. Aug 30, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Starting Lineup Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: AFC Bournemouth 21% Draw 23% Tottenham 56%

PL Form: AFC Bournemouth LW 9th, 3 pts Tottenham 2nd, 6 pts WW

Spurs Team News

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank put it succinctly this past Friday, stating that Udogie would not be ready for this past weekend, but could be good to go the following (so this) weekend, .

“Destiny is better, he’s trained with the team twice, full training, but just too short to be involved at City,” Frank said.

“We want him to train tomorrow and have another good week next week. We’re very positive about him.”

So it sounds like Udogie might make the matchday squad here. Another knee injury absentee, Dejan Kulusevski, won’t be in contention to make the squad. He will be sidelined for awhile.

During the same media session, Frank provided the following update:

‘Kulusevski is out. It’s a longer one. I don’t want to put a time frame on it.”

So that was kind of vague there. Bissouma (unspecified) and Solomon (leg/foot) could both make the Saturday squad, provided they pass a late fitness test.

Otherwise there are no new injury concerns, or recent updates, at this time.

Bryan Gil, James Maddson, Kota Takai and Radu Dragusin remain out as long-term injury absentees.

