Tottenham Hotspur Football Club have never won the English Premier League since the competition commenced in 1992. However, Spurs have won the English top-flight in eras that preceded the formation of the Premier League. Tottenham claimed the First Division title twice, in 1950-51 and 1960-6.

In recent years, Tottenham have consistently been near the top teams of the Premier League, but just couldn’t ever get over that last mile to claim the coveted trophy.

They did finish as runners-up in 2016-17, and in also third place for the two seasons that bookended that one. And they were in fact the last team that stood in the way of Leicester City’s miraculous, against all odds league title win eight years ago.

This season, they spent most of the autumn sitting top of the table. They were still leading the league when play resumed after the November international break.

Then a slew of serious injuries and multiple suspensions to key players sent them tumbling down the table. But they managed to rebound, once more of those key players became available again, and now they’re back in the mix.

As mid-February comes, they’re only seven points off the pace of league leading Liverpool, and residing in the top four.

“We are doing our best from our position and [what is] expected,” said team talisman Heung-Min Son, who recently returned to the club after being on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

“There are so many contenders.

“There are so many favourites. Man City, even Liverpool is flying now. From our position we want to give our best and at the end of the season we are where we are and we take it.”

He’s right, Liverpool and City (who sit second), are considered by most analysts to be the main Premier League title contenders. But you also have Tottenham Hotspur’s North London rivals, Arsenal (who sit third), in the running as well.

One aspect in Tottenham’s favor is the clutch gene. No one in the English top flight has won more matches after the 90th minute than Spurs. They may not be Manchester United, but they are playing this season like a side that understands the concept of Fergie Time.

They did it again this past weekend when they beat Brighton & Hove Albion in the very closing stages.

That W made it three wins and two draws in their last five fixtures, and with a big stretch of very winnable games coming up, you got to think that their season is gaining momentum now.

Premier League silverware ambition? Absolutely! Why not Spurs?

