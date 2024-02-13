Tottenham Team News vs Wolves: Lo Celso, Solomon, Sessegnon

The Tottenham Hotspur injury and unavailable players list is getting a lot shorter now. That means we could soon see the same elite, top level of form from Spurs that we saw in the early part of this season. The only injury concerns are Giovani Lo Celso, Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon.

Let’s break it all down, as the next match, at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, approaches.

Tottenham vs Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb 17, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

PL Form, Standing Tottenham WDWDW, 4th, 47 pts Wolves LWLDW, 10th, 32 pts

Result Probability: Wolves 19% Draw 20% Tottenham 61%

Tottenham Team News

We’ll start with Lo Celso, who is battling a thigh injury. “Gio’s back training with the group, which is good, and he’s had a good week in training,” said manager Ange Postecoglu on Friday.

He should be in contention to feature here while Solomon (knee) and Sessegnon (thigh) likely will not be.

Added Postecoglu during the same press conference: “Manor has had to have a further procedure on his knee…”Sess is still completing his recovery.”

And that is that.

