You can quote Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers to describe Tottenham Hotspur as they head into the Sunday fixture at Liverpool FC: “cuz I’m free, free falling! Free falling, now I’m free falling.” The song sort of applies to both teams in this match actually.

Tottenham appear to be packing it in early, as we enter the final few weeks of the season. That’s a shame because they’re not licked yet, when it comes to top four.

Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kick: Sun May 5, 2024, 4:30pm UK, Anfield

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool FC

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool FC

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 18% Draw `17% Liverpool FC 65%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 60 pts LLWDW Liverpool FC 3rd, 75 pts DLWLD

However, if they use lose on Sunday, well, then we can get pretty close to saying “congrats Aston Villa on your top four berth!” By the way, happy Star Wars Day eve. May the Fourth be with you. Yes, May the 4th is tomorrow, and that is why we re-purposed this graphic from a decade ago when Tottenham Hotspur Football Club joined the trend (when the new Star Wars movie was set to come out).

Erik Lamela dusts off his Jedi lightsaber and football skills, in a video entitled “Spurs Wars.”

And if Star Wars is your thing, then you’ll want to check out this lightsaber dueling special, hosted by Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Getting back to the ballgame, there is no empire or rebellion here. Both of clubs are big and rich, with ultra-wealthy owners. If you’re a neutral, there is no good guy to root for here, but may the force be with you anyway.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Emerson Royal, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski; Heung Min-Son

