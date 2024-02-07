Real Madrid hosts Girona FC on Saturday in a battle for Spanish football supremacy. It’s first place versus second, in a matchup of one club that you absolutely expected to be here, versus another that you totally did not.

So who are these surprising title contenders out of Girona, Catalonia? Well, the club was founded in 1930 and has traditionally played in the lower divisions of Spanish football.

Girona FC at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 10, 6:30pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

La Liga Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 58 pts, DWWWW Girona FC 2nd, 56 pts, DWWDW

Win Probability: Real Madrid 68% Draw 18% Girona FC 14%

However, in recent years, they have experienced increased levels of success and they gained widespread recognition during the 2017-2018 season when they secured promotion to La Liga for the first time in their history.

Their first go around in the Spanish top flight was marked by some very impressive results, including notable victories over both Madrid clubs.

Girona FC, who play their home games at the Estadi Montilivi, lost 3-0 to Madrid when these two sides played in the reverse fixture back on Sept. 30.

Girona FC shares a strong rivalry with other Catalan clubs, not named FC Barcelona, especially their neighbors, UE Figueres and Gimnàstic de Tarragona.

So with all that in mind, let’s look at who Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could select in his first team on Saturday when he welcomes Girona Futbol Club to the capital. Let’s see how he resolves that center back crisis, which we covered in the previous post.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Girona FC

Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Aurielen Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy; Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz.

