Real Madrid Team News vs Valencia: Vinicius Jr, Dani Carvajal

The El Clasico win was obviously massive, but there has been plenty of fallout since for Real Madrid. No shortage of storylines right now and the drama begins with the situation surrounding Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian forward completely flipped out when his manager, Xabi Alonso, subbed him off in the 2-1 win over Barcelona on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Valencia CF FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, November 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

LL Form: Real Madrid WLWWW Valencia CF WWLDW

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 27 pts Valencia CF 3rd, 20 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 79% Draw 13% Valencia CF win 8%

He stormed off the pitch and down the Estadio Bernaneu tunnel, before later taking part in the heated exchange with some of the Barça players as the game was winding down.

Vini drew a yellow card for doing so. Multiple reports indicate that the relationship between Vini and Xabi is pretty strained right now.

However, an ESPN report indicates that the club will not be punishing the player over this. So don’t expect him to be suspended by the club any time soon.

Moving on to Dani Carvajal, he just came back from a calf injury. Now he’s set to go right back on the sidelines, for an extended period of time.

The reads: “Following tests carried out on our captain Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with the presence of a loose body in his right knee joint. Carvajal will now undergo an arthroscopy.”

Reports indicate that Carvajal’s knee injury will force him to miss the rest of 2025.

And then finally Antonio Rudiger remains out. There are no other team news/injury items at this time.

