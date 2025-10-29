Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has some decisions to make when he fills out the lineup card for the next clash, a visit from Valencia CF. After the very high profile blow-up with Vinicius Jr. in El Clasico, will he be left out of the starting lineup again? If so, it would be the fourth time this season.

And that seems strange, given his FIFA The Best and Ballon d’Or runner-up awards.

Real Madrid vs Valencia CF FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, November 1st, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

La Liga Form: Real Madrid WLWWW Valencia CF WWLDW

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 27 pts Valencia CF 3rd, 20 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 79% Draw 13% Valencia CF win 8%

Also, is Trent Alexander-Arnold ready to feature here? How does he fit into the reshuffled back line now that Dani Carvajal will be sidelined until 2026.

Also, what shape will that reshuffling take?

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI vs Valencia CF

Thibaut Courtois; Alvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde; Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga; Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

