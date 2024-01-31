Newcastle Team News vs Luton Town: Isak, Barnes, Wilson

It is certainly a revolving door treatment room at Newcastle United this season. When one player comes off the injured list, a different player goes on it. Alexander Isak is the latest example, as he suffered a groin injury in the resounding win over Aston Villa last night. This is reportedly the fourth groin injury for Isak in the past year, and it remains to be seen what the course of action is for treatment.

Does he need surgery or not? Can’t really give a timetable or even as estimate of a timeline right now.

Newcastle United vs Luton Town FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 3, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Form, Standings: Luton Town 17th, 19 pts, WDLWW Newcastle 7th, 32 pts, WLLLL

Google Result Probability: Luton Town 13% Draw 19% Newcastle 68%

Newcastle United Team News

Elsewhere Callum Wilson has missed the last four matches, due to a calf problem, but there is optimism that he could return. Yes, even in spite of the fact that he hasn’t trained yet this week. So what will the Geordies do at the striker position? Things could get “interesting” here to say the least. Now for the good news, Harvey Barnes could finally be involved here after more than four months out due to a foot injury. Our luck has been out all season with injuries, it’s just been a catalogue,” said manager Eddie Howe. “As soon as we get someone kind of strength something happens and we lose that strength.

“It was just nice that we had Miggy [Almiron] to bring on the pitch today when Alex got injured. Miggy was only 50% fit really due to his illness and I thought he did brilliantly to play as well as he did despite not feeling well.

“Let’s see when Callum is going to come back. I’m just really pleased with the whole group.”

Howe also added the following: “There’s players close. Harvey Barnes would be the closest, Callum has been doing well but we haven’t seen him training yet. The other players are a bit behind them.” Other than that, there really isn’t any more team news items to cover. The situation for everyone else on the injured list, entering the win over Aston Villa, remains unchanged heading into the Luton Town clash.

