The weekend was rough for Newcastle United and their supporters, as they fell 2-1 to Brighton. That result was a bit unexpected, but thus far, this season has been an unpleasant surprise for Eddie Howe’s men, so I guess it makes sense. Ahead of that loss, Howe provided new updates, at his news conference, on the health statuses of Harrison Ashby, Tino Livramento, Yoane Wissa and Lewis Hall.

So let’s get you up to speed on all that. Below you will find the full quote from Howe, on each player.

Champions League Match Day 3 of 8 FYIs

Newcastle United vs Benfica

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 21, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Injury Updates

UCL Standing, Form: Villarreal 33rd, 0 pts, LL Newcastle United 11th, 3 pts LW

Harrison Ashby

No return in site Ashby, who continues to remain sidelined, due to a thigh problem.

Said Howe: “Unfortunately, at the moment Harrison is injured, and he has been injured for a period of time with a thigh injury, so we are waiting for him to be fit again.”

Tino Livramento

Howe said, in regards to his knee problem: “Tino is out of the brace, and every time I speak to him, he seems positive about his return. There are no massive changes in the timescale he was given, but he is going about his recovery well.”

A real key guy for the Geordies in the back, Valentino will be about until after the November international break.

Yoane Wissa

Howe said on Friday: “I think his knee has reacted pretty well to that work so far. So, it will be a case of trying to step him up gradually. In terms of a timeline, similar to what I said last time.”

Another knee injury absentee, he should be back sometime early next month.

Lewis Hall

“His second scan was good news,” Howe said.

“We think he will be back during this period of games before the next Int’ break. We don’t know exactly when that will be, but we expect him to, if he doesn’t suffer any ill effects from anything he is doing. So, good news!”

Another key player in the back for the Magpies, Hall also has a thigh injury. His timeline for return is similar to Wissa.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories