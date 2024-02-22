Newcastle United at Arsenal FC Starting XI Predictions

No doubt the EFL Cup final, between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, is the headliner match-up (full preview here) in all of English football this weekend. However, in terms of Premier League fixtures, the matchup to watch is Newcastle United at Arsenal FC.

The North Londoners are gunning for the league title while the Magpies are trying to get back into the race for European qualification. So there is much more at stake in this match than in the rest of the league’ slate this weekend.

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb 24, 8pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Newcastle

Team News: Arsenal Newcastle

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Arsenal WWWWW Newcastle DWDWL

PL Standings: Arsenal 3rd, 55 pts Newcastle 8th, 37 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 70% Draw 17% Newcastle 13%

So without further ado, let’s take a look at who might be in the starting lineup, for both sides, in this crunch clash. What will Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta go with?

Starting XI Predictions

Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley; Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes

Arsenal FC

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Jorginho; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories