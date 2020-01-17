Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

January 16, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Share

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he made a rash decision on Wednesday night and it backfired. The Manchester United manager played the team’s leading scorer, Marcus Rashford, in the FA Cup replay against Wolves, a match where perhaps the Mancunian might have been best served with a night off.

He got hurt and unless he’s absolutely positively 100% full fitness, then he should likely sit out United’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday. So what does OGS do now- Mason Greenwood?

Put Anthony Martial up top and add another attacking midfielder? Juan Mata has recently shown his value again, after having become a forgotten man. Can’t see a place for Jesse Lingard, as he’s been totally useless all season long.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

      Martial

Mata    Pereira    James

        Matic       Fred

   Williams      Maguire     Lindelof     Wan-Bissaka

De Gea

anthony-martial

Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs

January 19, 4:30 pm, Anfield

Full team news for both sides: go to this link

Starting XI Predictions:  Liverpool FC

Key stats/facts: Liverpool are undefeated in the Premier League this season, United are the only team to take points from them, drawing 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October

Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW Manchester United WLWWL

Odds via Betway: Liverpool FC win 1.4,  Draw 4.75,  United win 7.5

Probabilities via Google: Liverpool FC win 70%,  Draw 19%,  United win 11%

Prediction: Liverpool 2, United 0

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No,  I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Liverpool, Manchester United

Speak Your Mind