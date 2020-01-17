Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he made a rash decision on Wednesday night and it backfired. The Manchester United manager played the team’s leading scorer, Marcus Rashford, in the FA Cup replay against Wolves, a match where perhaps the Mancunian might have been best served with a night off.
He got hurt and unless he’s absolutely positively 100% full fitness, then he should likely sit out United’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday. So what does OGS do now- Mason Greenwood?
Put Anthony Martial up top and add another attacking midfielder? Juan Mata has recently shown his value again, after having become a forgotten man. Can’t see a place for Jesse Lingard, as he’s been totally useless all season long.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC
Martial
Mata Pereira James
Matic Fred
Williams Maguire Lindelof Wan-Bissaka
De Gea
Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs
January 19, 4:30 pm, Anfield
Full team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC
Key stats/facts: Liverpool are undefeated in the Premier League this season, United are the only team to take points from them, drawing 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October
Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW Manchester United WLWWL
Odds via Betway: Liverpool FC win 1.4, Draw 4.75, United win 7.5
Probabilities via Google: Liverpool FC win 70%, Draw 19%, United win 11%
Prediction: Liverpool 2, United 0
