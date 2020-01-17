Man United at Liverpool Team News: Rashford, Fabinho, Gomez, Lovren

Liverpool have already broken several records this campaign, not just club or league, but European records. They certainly look unstoppable right now, but United did battle them to a draw in October, and now the very highly anticipated reverse fixture awaits.
In that match, the only blemish on the Reds’ resume so far this Premier League season, it was Marcus Rashford who scored the only United goal. He may not be fit to play this time around. Rash left the Red Devils FA Cup replay win over Wolverhampton on Wednesday night, after just 16 minutes due to a back injury.
He was able to walk on his own accord, but he was certainly not walking as normal. Now the team’s leading scorer, with 19 goals this term, could be out of commission. Ditto for the team’s two best and most important midfielders, long term injury absentees Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.
Turning to Liverpool, three key players, midfielder Fabinho, along with central defenders Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren, returned to training this week. The trio have been out long term with respective injuries, but are now back in the mix. They may not start here on the weekend, but they will be available.
Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs
January 19, 4:30 pm, Anfield
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Manchester United
Key stats/facts: Liverpool are undefeated in the Premier League this season, United are the only team to take points from them, drawing 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October
Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW Manchester United WLWWL
Odds via Betway: Liverpool FC win 1.4, Draw 4.75, Manchester United win 7.5
Probabilities via Google: Liverpool FC win 70%, Draw 19%, Manchester United win 11%
Prediction: Liverpool 2, United 0
