The last thing Manchester United needs right now is to have their best overall player (or at least that’s what Bruno Fernandes has been, more or less, the past couple years) out with a suspension, but that’s the situation on their hands right now.

In addition to Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte is also suspended for the Monday evening clash with Newcastle United.

Man United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Mon. Dec. 30, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Newcastle

Google Result Probability: Man United 36% Draw 27% Newcastle 37%

PL Form: Man United LLWLL Newcastle DLWWW

PL Standing: Man United 14th, 22 pts Newcastle 5th 29 pts

Team News for Both Sides

Otherwise the availability situation remains unchanged, with Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof still sidelined.

There is certainly no “new manager bounce” going on here, as United continue to look dreadful in the league.

Shifting gears to Newcastle, Kieran Trippier is a doubt due to an unspecified condition, with Magpies boss Eddie Howe saying:

“The only question mark was how long would he last due to a lack of game-time. I thought he did very well when he was on the pitch and let’s see how he reacts.”

Tino Livramento is a doubt as well, due to a virus.

Otherwise the situation remains unchanged with Sven Botman, Nick Pope, Jamall Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Callum Wilson still sidelined.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

