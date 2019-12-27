Man City at Wolves Team News: Aguero, Stones, Silva, Boly, Jordao

Festive period fixture congestion hits everybody this time of year, but it’s hit Wolverhampton Wanderers especially hard! Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, in hitting out at the schedule makers, said it best: “We are the team that has less hours [of recovery] in this period – 45 hours between two games and 112 hours between the three games until New Year’s Day.”
“It’s going to be very tough, I think all of the managers are concerned and rightly so. I’m particularly concerned because I’ve been saying this; the schedule doesn’t make sense, it’s absurd. For all the teams. We have to survive. Let’s see what happens.”
Wolves host Manchester City tomorrow night, the only game that wasn’t on Boxing Day, and then they have to travel to Liverpool on Sunday.
So yeah, it’s a pretty quick turnaround and NES has a reason to be ANGRY!
In looking at the team news for the match at the Molineux on Friday, Morgan Gibbs-White, Willy Boly and Bruno Jordao all remain out of commission for Wolves, but Santo at least doesn’t have any new injury concerns to be worried about.
Flipping over to Manchester City, striker supreme Sergio Aguero is expected to be in the squad again, but limited to the bench following his return from a long term thigh muscle injury. Central defender John Stones and midfielder David Silva remain unavailable for selection.
Manchester City at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
City starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Kickoff: Molineux Stadium, December 27, 7:45pm
Form Guide: Manchester City- WWLWD Wolves- WLDWD
Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 68%, Draw 20%, Wolves win 12%
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
