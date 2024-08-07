The Community Shield will soon be upon us, and recently, it has not been kind to Manchester City. They have lost the last three, to Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester City respectively. City’s last triumph in this competition came in 2019, when they bested Liverpool.

Despite the recent history, and City’s multitude of issues, the odds are still in favor of City for this weekend.

Maybe because their opponent, Manchester United, have plenty of issues themselves. City are typically favored to the tune of around 8/15 for this one while United are usually backed somewhere in the neighborhood of 15/4. The prospect of extra time being needed to settle this affair is usually priced at about 4/1. Pep Guardiola will go with the strongest team he can here, in order to try and send a statement.

Man City Starting XI Prediction vs Man United (Community Shield) Ederson; Rico Lewis, Callum Doyle, Kalvin Phillips, Josko Gvardiol; Maximo Perrone, Mateo Kovacic; James McAtree, Oscar Bobb, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

