Manchester City may currently sit second in the Premier League table, but that status may not last for too much longer. Man City heads to Brentford FC Monday night with a fully fit squad, so you know what means.

City are about to go back to the imperial dominance form that we’ve come to know in recent years. Erling Haaland is back, and he’ll start banging in the goals, at will, soon enough.

Manchester City at Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Feb. 5, 8pm, GTech Community Stadium

Google Result Probability: Man City 69% Draw 18% Brentford FC 13%

Premier League Form, Standing: Brentford FC 15th, 22 pts Man City 2nd, 46 pts, WWWWD

Liverpool and Arsenal really need to look out, because for my money, City is still the title front-runner. Winners of the last two and four of the last five, the league title is still there’s to lose.

Look out rest of the league…starting with the Bees (who have certainly lost their string this season) of Brentford on Monday Night Football.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland

