Contrary to what the result indicated, a 0-0 draw, there actually was a winner in the Arsenal versus Manchester City match on Sunday. The victor was Liverpool FC, who are now firmly in the driver’s seat of the Premier League title race, entering Thursday night’s home match versus Sheffield United.

Of course, they still have to keep their foot on the gas, and press forward. No room for dropping points, especially against the very lowly Blades.

Sheffield United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Apr. 4, 8:15pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News 1 Team News 2 Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 89%, Sheffield United win 4%, Draw 7%

Form guide: Liverpool FC WDWWW Sheffield United DDLLL

League Standing: Liverpool 1st, 67 pts Sheffield 20th, 15 pts

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp can certainly go with his strongest side possible here, even though it is a match against the side that comprises the foot of the table. That’s because he is starting to get more players back from injury now, and can do some squad rotation next week in the Europa League. And when we say squad rotation, we’re still talking about a very strong team, as we’ve seen the kids win some big cup matches for the Reds this season.

The League Cup Final is the perfect example.

That’s how you win a treble, no matter who you are- sometimes, over the course of a very long season and numerous games, the youngsters and reserves need to play major roles in getting big results.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United

Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez; Domininc Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories