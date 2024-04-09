Atalanta at Anfield- that’s what we’ll see on Thursday night as the UEFA Europa League separates the wheat from the chafe. However, don’t just assume that Liverpool FC will hammer the Serie A side here at home though. Yes, even in spite of how the Reds have been just absolutely storming through this competition- utterly curb-stomping everyone that they’ve faced along the way.

We say that because Atalanta has an interesting historical factoid on their side. They are one of just three clubs (Lyon and Benfica are the others) to have won an away match in major European competition at both Merseyside clubs.

Liverpool FC vs Atalanta FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Apr. 11, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Competition: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Leg 1 of 2

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: Liverpool have scored 28 goals so far this season in 8 UEL matches. They lead the competition in 63 shots on target.

Everton being the other club on Merseyside, for those who might have forgotten. (Easy to understand if you have, as they’re very much down right now, and have been down for awhile.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Atalanta (Europa League)

Caoimhin Kelleher; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories