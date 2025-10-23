Liverpool FC broke out of their four game losing skid in a big way last night, thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1. Now we’ll see how they fare in the trip to Brentford FC. The main issue here is of course Liverpool trying to get all their big money, brand name players to all fit in and coalesce. It’s kind of like they’re playing fantasy football out there, at least right now.

That simply doesn’t work most of the time. Or as they said in Anchorman “60% of the time, it works all the time.”

Liverpool FC at Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: 8pm, Saturday Oct. 25, GTech Community Stadium, London, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Predicted Starting XI

Result Probability: Liverpool win 56% Brentford FC win 22% Draw 22%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool FC 3rd, 15 Pts, WWLLL Brentford FC 13th, 10 pts, DLWLW

You got to get your guys to gel together, and that can be a challenge when you have so many high-priced players with big egos.

Predicted Starting XI at Brentford FC

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike

