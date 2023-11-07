Liverpool FC Team News at Toulouse: Luis Diaz, Curtis Jones

Typically, a draw at lowly Luton Town would feel like a loss, and maybe to some Liverpool supporters, it still does. But given the nature and timing in which Liverpool equalized, and the fact that it was Luis Diaz who scored the equalizer, that result had to feel a lot better. But maybe it even feels like a win, given all that is going on with Diaz right now.

In his first game back from having taken leave, due to the kidnapping of his parents, the Colombian forward scored a goal, and it salvaged a point for Liverpool.



Exigimos la liberación de Luis Manuel Díaz, padre de @LuisFDiaz19. Y de todos los secuestrados. /// We demand the release of Luis Díaz’s father and all the kidnapped. pic.twitter.com/aWVRfoY5Xa — Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) November 6, 2023

Kickoff: Thurs. Nov. 9, 5:45 pm, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France

Group Standings, Form: Liverpool 1st, 9 pts, WWW Toulouse 3rd, 4 pts, LWD

Liverpool Team News

What a moment! No matter who you support, and who you root against, you got to be on the side of Luis Diaz right now. While his mother has been freed, his father remains in captivity.

While Diaz is obviously back in the mix, Thiago Alcantara (hip), Andy Robertson (recovering from shoulder surgery) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf) are all believed to remain unavailable for this one.

Curtis Jones missed out on the draw with Luton Town, due to a “minor fitness issue,” but he is expected to be back here.

