Liverpool FC at Norwich City Team News: Mane, Milner, Godfrey

Scoring sensation Sadio Mané has been out of action since January 23 due to a hamstring injury, but he returned to training this week. As did James Milner, who also suffered a hamstring injury. Both should be in line to potentially feature against Norwich City, the Premier League’s absolute bottom side.
It’s poised to be as lopsided as a match as possible, with the league’s champions-elect visiting a side that will almost certainly be relegated.Of course, one must remember that Norwich did beat Manchester City back in September, so anything can happen! However, it probably will not, as anyone who remembers the reverse fixture on opening night will likely tell you.
Mane and Milner can be eased back for this one, and that’s good as the Reds will need them for the massive work load that is just ahead.
Elsewhere Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) is a doubt while Nathaniel Clyne (knee) is likely unavailable.
Flipping over to the hosts, Daniel Farke has full squad available, with the exception of long-term absentee Timm Klose.
Ben Godfrey is now available again having finished serving out a ban.
Liverpool FC at Norwich City FYIs
February 15, 5:30 pm, Carrow Road
Liverpool Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Odds: Liverpool 2-7, Southampton FC 11-1, Draw 9-2
Result Probability via Google: Liverpool win 76%, Draw 15%, Norwich City win 9%
Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW Norwich City DLWLD
TV/Stream: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go
Prediction: Liverpool 5, Norwich City 0
All Liverpool has to do is stop the Finnish sensation Teemu Pukki, and they’ll get the result. He’s a phenomenal player, but they should be fine.
