Liverpool Team News vs Sheffield: Jones, Jota, Alisson, Robertson

Given the current injury situation at Liverpool FC, how extensive and detailed it is, we need to separate the team news for the Sheffield United match into two separate articles, just like we have been doing recently. We’ll cover Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Alisson and more here.

Then tomorrow, after the Jurgen Klopp pre-match press conference, we’ll cover any update provided on the Reds team fitness situation.

Sheffield United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Apr. 4, 8:15pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News 1 Team News 2 Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 89%, Sheffield United win 4%, Draw 7%

Form guide: Liverpool FC WDWWW Sheffield United DDLLL

League Standing: Liverpool 1st, 67 pts Sheffield 20th, 15 pts

Reds Team News

Jones (ankle) has returned to training, so he currently looks to be in line for selection on Thursday night. He may be the only one who could be available again in midweek though. Left back Andy Robertson (also an ankle) will likely miss out here, but could be available in the big rivalry match against Manchester United on Sunday.

Moving on, Alisson (hamstring) Diogo Jota (knee) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (also a knee) are all looking at the same potential return games. They most likely won’t be available here, or against United either.

Their returns are much more likely to come either against Atalanta, at home in the Europa League competition a week from Thursday (11 April) or at home versus Crystal Palace a week from Sunday (14 April).

We’ll see what Klopp says on Wednesday and return with that info late tomorrow, so please check back here for more updates.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories