Liverpool FC Receive Very Favorable UEFA Europa League Draw

Liverpool are not just still alive for a quadruple, they’re a quarter of the way there. Having already secured the League Cup title, their UEFA Europa League hopes are very high.

Through to the quarters of the UEL, one has to really like their chances of making the semifinal, given that they’re drawn against Atalanta. You have to think the Reds will be favored if/when they reach the semifinals, when they would take on the Benfica/Marseille winner.

Full UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Draw

AC Milan vs. AS Roma

Liverpool vs. Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen vs. West Ham

Benfica vs. Marseille

Full UEFA Europa League Semifinal Draw

Benfica / Marseille vs. Liverpool / Atalanta

AC Milan / AS Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen / West Ham

Although it is worth noting that if the men of Jurgen Klopp do actually end up achieving this feat, it would not be a true classic quadruple. Because any treble (or better) needs to include the Champions League, not the Europa League.

Feel about that how you will, but that is the way it is. We analyzed the Champions League draw at this link.

