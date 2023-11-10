Liverpool FC are certainly one of the best feel-good stories in world football right now, as Luis Diaz’s father has now been freed. That means the kidnapping of both parents, and the long nightmare endured by the Diaz family that came with it, is finally over.

Obviously all of that is far bigger than football, and that’s what it is really important here. But there is a football-only component of this story too.

Liverpool FC vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov 12, 2pm GMT, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

PL Form: Liverpool FC WWDLW Brentford LDLLW

Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides Liverpool Starting XI Prediction

Diaz has returned to the pitch, and in the Reds last league game, he scored the goal at Luton Town that saved his side from disaster. his equalizer, which came very late in the match, left rescued a point for his side.

Taking on the Bees of Brentford this weekend, we’ll see if the Merseyside club need to late match heroics again or not.

Having dropped their last result, against Toulouse last night in the Europa League, they are not in great form right now.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford

Alisson; Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Wataru Endo, Dominic Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott; Mo Salah, Darwin Nuñez, Luis Diaz.

