Youth is served, or youth is wasted on the young. Pick your cliche, as the USMNT is by far the youngest team to qualify for the World Cup. Through qualifiers, the USA starting lineup came in at an average of 23.82, almost two years younger than the next youngest team, Ghana at 25.67.

Overall, the other 31 participating teams in Qatar have a first 11 average age of 27.5 almost four full years older than the Stars and Stripes.

World Cup Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: 1pm CST, Mon Nov 21 Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Current FIFA world ranking: Wales 19 USMNT 16

World Cup titles: Wales 0 USMNT 0

World Cup Highest Finish: Wales quarter-final, 1958 USMNT 3rd, 1930

Previous World Cup appearances: Wales 1 USMNT 9

So “Youth Gone Wild” like Skid Row, or “Young American” like David Bowie? We’ll go with James Brown, “Living in America.”

As you might expect, especially so given how they didn’t qualify for Russia 2018, almost everyone on the Yanks roster is a World Cup debutante.

DeAndre Yedlin is the lone World Cup veteran on this team, as he earned a World Cup cap at Brazil 2014.

So what’s the best first XI that head coach Gregg Berhalter can pick? Well, this is our story and we’re sticking with it.

USMNT Starting XI Prediction vs Wales (World Cup Group Stage):

Turner; A. Robinson, Ream, Zimmerman, Dest; Adams, McKennie, Musah; Pulisic, Ferreira, Weah

Prediction: USMNT 1, Wales 0

If you ask me my favorite color, I’ll tell you it’s a three-way tie between red, white and blue.

