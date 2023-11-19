Chelsea Capt. Reece James Provides Positive Fitness Update

Chelsea FC team captain Reece James has certainly been extremely injury prone these past couple years. The right back and English international sort of is to Chelsea what Ryan Sessegnon is to Tottenham Hotspur or Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool.

James has missed two months this season due to a hamstring injury, but he’s feeling fine right now. In fact, he said that he hasn’t felt this great in a long time. It’s all very much a feel-good story, as this is a guy who was truly conquered some injury adversity.



And coming through that has made him much stronger.

James also said that in times past he just didn’t listen to his body, when it was trying to warn him. Now he does, and will continue doing so moving forward.

The Blues skipper reflected on his fitness journey, and came out of it in a very positive place.

“There are times you feel things, but all you want to do is play,” Reece James said to the in-house .

“Then you push and realise something has happened. My body gave me a warning, but I didn’t listen. I’m more aware now when something is screaming, slow down a bit.

“I haven’t felt this good in a long time. I definitely feel my strength and fitness building up again. Recently, I’ve been able to play consistently. I haven’t been able to play 90 minutes yet, but I’m training and playing hard, and pushing the limits every day to get back to my best level.

“I’m happy to be helping the team again as well. After almost three months out, it takes a while to build back up and find your form again. Some people think as soon as you come back you should instantly be at the level you left at, but it doesn’t work like that.

Sounds like a major warning to Chelsea’s upcoming opponents- their team leader is fully back, at 100% raring to go.

The southwest London club will next take on Newcastle United, in what is the Premier League weekend’s second biggest game (behind only Liverpool at Manchester City).

