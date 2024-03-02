Pochettino Responds to Chelsea Fans Calling for His Sacking

We won’t repeat what a group of angry Chelsea supporters were chanting about manager Mauricio Pochettino today, as this is a SFW, family friendly website. Let’s just say that this ornery group of fans were calling for the ouster of Pochettino, on his birthday no less, and doing so in a NSFW expletive-laden way.

They were doing the same for Owner Todd Boehly as well, and asking for the return of Roman Abramovich and Jose Mourinho, during today’s 2-2 draw with lower table Brentford.

Pochettino Press conference is always the same pic.twitter.com/lLSyHZ23TH — Scarlett Audrey (@scarletAudrey10) March 2, 2024

Asked about the Chelsea fans in the away stand at the Gtech Community Stadium today singing chants against him, Pochettino responded:

“I am not worried. We need to accept this. You just need to build the relationship through winning games. I won’t ask for it. I will continue to work and change this perception.”

Today’s stalemate means that Chelsea remain squarely on the second page of the standings, despite the club spending well over a £1 billion on players. They have also now won only three of their last nine across all competitions.

Pochettino also said the following, in regards to fan backlash against him:

“We need to understand the fans are emotional. I am fighting to provide the team the best tools to work and to improve and play in this way, score goals and win games.”

Reportedly, the Argentine, who is still in his first year on the job, is not in danger of getting sacked any time soon.

